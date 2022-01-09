New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of CBIZ worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

