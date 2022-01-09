New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,181 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Hilltop worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after buying an additional 737,275 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1,863.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 139,147 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $53,246,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

