New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after purchasing an additional 263,460 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63,415 shares during the period. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,934,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,596,391.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $3,045,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,358. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE FIX opened at $95.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.78%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

