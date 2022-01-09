New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,012 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Terex worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after buying an additional 1,682,731 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Terex by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,620,000 after buying an additional 1,375,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after buying an additional 1,174,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after buying an additional 544,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Terex by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,344,000 after buying an additional 414,929 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEX opened at $45.44 on Friday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

