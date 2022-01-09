New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,902 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Nevro worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average is $118.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $184.85.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

