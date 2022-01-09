New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Silgan worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 0.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 31,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Silgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLGN stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

