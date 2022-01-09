Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Update

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the November 30th total of 298,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 69,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $8.54 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.01 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEXA shares. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

