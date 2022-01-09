NEXT (NEXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $634,114.81

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a market capitalization of $634,114.81 and $97.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00311150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009216 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000831 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

