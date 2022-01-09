NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.13 Million

Analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post sales of $146.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.71 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $141.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $588.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.06 million to $590.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $612.21 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $621.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94.

In other news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor acquired 3,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 31.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 8.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 238,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 384,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

