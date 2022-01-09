NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Raised to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -303.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CEO David William Sides purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $77,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 395,354 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 333,260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,342,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after buying an additional 245,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 243,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

