NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NEX. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.41.

Shares of NEX opened at $5.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

