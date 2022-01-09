NFTify Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,537.00 (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $8,537.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00058717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00088488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.43 or 0.07505392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00072055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,940.04 or 1.00106069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003221 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

