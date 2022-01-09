NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Short Interest Down 19.5% in December

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.52. 6,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803. NI has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $393.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.36.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.61 million for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 7.41%.
NI Company Profile
NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.
