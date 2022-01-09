NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Short Interest Down 19.5% in December

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.52. 6,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803. NI has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $393.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.36.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.61 million for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 7.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NI by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of NI by 38.6% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 297,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 82,780 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of NI by 35.9% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 76,105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NI by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

