NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to announce $10.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.44 billion to $10.93 billion. NIKE reported sales of $10.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $47.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.81 billion to $47.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $53.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.37 billion to $54.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

NKE stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,107,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,652. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average of $163.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 167,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 34,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

