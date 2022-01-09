Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Down 32.6% in December

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,100 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 528,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Shares of Nine Dragons Paper stock remained flat at $$1.09 during trading on Friday. 25,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. Nine Dragons Paper has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.
About Nine Dragons Paper
