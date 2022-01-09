Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Down 32.6% in December

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,100 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 528,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of Nine Dragons Paper stock remained flat at $$1.09 during trading on Friday. 25,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. Nine Dragons Paper has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

