NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.40 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

TSE NB opened at C$1.27 on Friday. NioCorp Developments has a 1-year low of C$0.69 and a 1-year high of C$2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$332.08 million and a PE ratio of -47.04.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.