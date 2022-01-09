Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) shares traded up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95. 2,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nomura Real Estate in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information Website management services.

