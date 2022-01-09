Nord Finance Trading Down 24.9% This Week (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00006202 BTC on exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and $479,784.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00059492 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00085989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.18 or 0.07471783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00072089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,978.69 or 0.99916524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,753,946 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

