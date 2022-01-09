NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $115,261.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $212,509.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,531 shares of company stock worth $3,203,722. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

