Novara Calcio Fan Token (NOV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $91,526.00

Novara Calcio Fan Token (CURRENCY:NOV) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Novara Calcio Fan Token has a market capitalization of $194,032.99 and approximately $91,526.00 worth of Novara Calcio Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novara Calcio Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002270 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Novara Calcio Fan Token has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00059063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00084178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.98 or 0.07525086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,494.69 or 0.99993253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Novara Calcio Fan Token Coin Profile

Novara Calcio Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,117 coins.

Buying and Selling Novara Calcio Fan Token

