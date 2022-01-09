Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 57,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVOS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 43,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,303. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 47.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

