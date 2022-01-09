Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $341.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,905,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $238.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.