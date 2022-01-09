Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $341.50.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
NVO traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,905,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $238.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.71.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
Recommended Story: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.