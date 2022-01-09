NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $389.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $326.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $272.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.26. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,012 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,610 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,587,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

