ODUWA Trading 46% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 40.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 46% against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $6,853.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,989.57 or 1.00224288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00083066 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00033714 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00040475 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.00822724 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

