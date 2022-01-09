Odyssey (OCN) Price Hits $0.0002

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $10,535.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00067604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

OCN is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

