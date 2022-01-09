OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Trading Down 2.4%

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $36.84. Approximately 13,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,078,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.79%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

