OKB (OKB) Trading Down 16.6% This Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. OKB has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $152.75 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can now be bought for about $24.34 or 0.00057460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OKB has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

