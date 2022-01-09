Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $359.38 Million

Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report $359.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $358.71 million to $361.00 million. Okta reported sales of $234.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.92.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $5.55 on Tuesday, reaching $196.67. 1,781,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,785. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a twelve month low of $192.75 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.