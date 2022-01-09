Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Okta were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Okta by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.92.

Shares of OKTA opened at $196.67 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.75 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,549 shares of company stock worth $18,964,162 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

