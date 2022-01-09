Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Short Interest Down 29.7% in December

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,900 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 562,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,264,000 after buying an additional 613,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after buying an additional 244,619 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 203,391 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,601,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 101,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSBC stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $13.60. 122,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $390.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.27. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

