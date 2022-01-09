Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Holdings Increased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.1% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

