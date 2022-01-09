OMG Network Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. OMG Network has a market cap of $746.72 million and approximately $247.45 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $5.32 or 0.00012875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.29 or 0.00336810 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 73.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

