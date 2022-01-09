On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 320 ($4.31) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 400 ($5.39).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.74) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.74) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.12) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 428.33 ($5.77).

Shares of OTB stock opened at GBX 293.50 ($3.95) on Wednesday. On the Beach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 198.40 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 517 ($6.97). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 255.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 313.57. The company has a market cap of £486.59 million and a P/E ratio of -15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

