Oppenheimer Downgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Market Perform

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.67. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after buying an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 595,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

