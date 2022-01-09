Oppenheimer Upgrades Dover (NYSE:DOV) to Outperform

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $205.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2021 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.69.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $182.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.36. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $184.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dover by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 48.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $49,173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 2,534.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,465,000 after buying an additional 252,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 5,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after buying an additional 249,135 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

