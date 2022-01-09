OptionRoom 1-Day Volume Tops $46,301.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $874,683.76 and approximately $46,301.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00059492 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00088964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.16 or 0.07497254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,071.80 or 0.99907179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00071312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.