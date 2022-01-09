Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Director Purchases $50,002.92 in Stock

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Director Louis Cusimano bought 15,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OSAT stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 15.27. Orbsat Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Get Orbsat alerts:

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orbsat had a negative net margin of 83.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSAT. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbsat during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbsat during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbsat during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbsat during the second quarter worth about $169,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Orbsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.