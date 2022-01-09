Origin Dollar (OUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $277.87 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $277.87 million and $1.37 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00059306 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00088443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.96 or 0.07482044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,918.07 or 0.99884195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00071262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003239 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 278,744,741 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

