Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $443.98 million for the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $231,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.