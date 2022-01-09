Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,446 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of Otis Worldwide worth $113,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 727.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 33.1% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 15.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

