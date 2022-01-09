Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

OB stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Outbrain has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92.

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Outbrain had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 406.80%. The business had revenue of $250.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.60 million. Research analysts predict that Outbrain will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

