Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.42.

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,534. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $75.44 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average of $92.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

