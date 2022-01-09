Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of OMI opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.31.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,759,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.