OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 137.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

OZ Minerals stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.75. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. OZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

