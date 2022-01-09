Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.