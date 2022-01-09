Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $10.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.85. 547,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,326. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average of $138.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

