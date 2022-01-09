Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.50.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver stock opened at C$28.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.69. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$27.65 and a one year high of C$50.70.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.61, for a total transaction of C$61,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$285,805.57. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,030 over the last ninety days.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.