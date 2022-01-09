Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.97

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.97 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12.08 ($0.16). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 12.45 ($0.17), with a volume of 64,134 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79.

About Panther Metals (LON:PALM)

Panther Metals PLC invests in and acquires projects in the natural resources sector. It engages in developing the Bear Lake project, which explores for gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that consists of 69 claim units covering 42 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the Schreiber-Pyramid property; and the Marrakai Gold project exploration licence application covering an area of 13.4 square kilometers located in the highly-prospective Pine Creek Orogen, Northern Territory, Australia.

