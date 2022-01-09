Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Shares of PRK opened at $143.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Park National has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $114.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Park National will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRK. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Park National by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Park National by 31.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Park National by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Park National by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

