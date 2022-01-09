Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.61.

Passage Bio stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 400.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 130.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 116,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

